WASHINGTON (AP) — Dean Hogans’ 12 points off the bench led American to an 82-51 victory over Mary Baldwin on Thursday.

Hogans shot 5 for 15, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (3-2). Julen Iturbe scored 11 points while going 5 of 6 from the field, and added 10 rebounds and five assists. Wyatt Nausadis shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Corey Easton led the Fighting Squirrels in scoring, finishing with nine points.

American took the lead for good with 15:48 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-24 at halftime, with Iturbe racking up nine points. American extended its lead to 70-36 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Hogans scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Up next

American hosts Towson in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.