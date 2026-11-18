TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 19 points and 16th-ranked Alabama beat Kennesaw State 109-91 on Tuesday night in Antoine Pettway’s return to Coleman Coliseum.

Pettway, a former Alabama player and assistant, received a loud ovation before his first game back in Tuscaloosa since leaving to coach the Owls. He led Kennesaw State to the Conference USA tournament title and the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Amari Allen added 15 for the Crimson Tide (5-0). Freshman Jaxon Richardson scored a season-high 12 points with five dunks, reaching double figures for the first time in college.

Avery Thomas II scored 37 for Kennesaw State (4-1). He made six 3-pointers, carrying the load for the Owls. Kyler Theophile finished with nine points and 10 rebounds before fouling out.

The Owls cut a 16-point halftime deficit to 10 near the 14-minute mark of the second half, but Alabama stretched its lead to 26 with just under five minutes remaining.

Alabama opened a 15-5 lead with five players scoring three points apiece. Nate Oats used 11 players in the first 10 minutes and was called for a technical foul with 10:48 left in the half.

Thomas scored 10 points during a 13-2 stretch that brought Kennesaw State within eight, but Alabama answered. Richardson's transition dunk and Cole Cloer's 3-pointer on consecutive possessions helped Alabama rebuild its cushion, bringing the Coleman fans to their feet.

Kennesaw State outrebounded Alabama for 38 minutes, but committed 15 turnovers. Alabama finished with 10 blocks and eight steals, scoring 16 off of turnovers.

Up next

Kennesaw State: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Friday.

Alabama: Faces Baylor next Tuesday in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.

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