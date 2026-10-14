Hornets look to find a new identity after trading away face of the franchise LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets

Last season: 44-38, lost in play-in tournament to Orlando Magic

COACH: Charles Lee (3rd season with Hornets; 3rd season overall, 63-101)

SEASON OPENER: Oct. 21 at Brooklyn

DEPARTURES: G LaMelo Ball, F Miles Bridges, G Tre Mann

ADDITIONS: F Naz Reid, G Grayson Allen, F Royce O'Neal, G Dennis Shroder, Hannis Steinbach (draft), Christian Anderson Jr. (draft)

What to expect

Despite winning 44 games last season — a 25-game improvement over the 2024-25 season — the Hornets shook up their roster by trading Ball and Bridges after failing to reach the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Hornets general manager Jeff Peterson said the moves were made with building for long-term sustained success in mind. That meant adding draft capital. Charlotte is now stocked with draft picks in the coming years, but that won't help them much this season as they look to replace Ball's play-making ability and scoring production. Ball averaged 20.1 points and 7.1 assists per game last season while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range. He had the second most 3s in the league (272) behind teammate Kon Knueppel (273). Coby White, acquired from Chicago in a midseason trade last year, is the starting point guard. Brandon Miller and Knueppel, the runner-up behind college teammate Cooper Flagg for NBA Rookie of the Year, will be asked to carry the majority of the scoring load. Miller battled through shoulder issues that limited him to 65 games last season, but was effective when on the floor averaging 20.2 points per game and shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Knueppel became the first rookie to lead the league in 3s while shooting 42.5%. Proven veterans Naz Reid, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neal bring much-needed toughness to a Hornets squad that got pushed around in a play-in loss at Orlando.

Strengths and weaknesses

The good: The Hornets are trying to get tougher on defense, which they feel is necessary to win play-in and postseason games. Defense has never been Ball's strong suit. Opposing teams often targeted him in big games and he was never really going to be Lee's type of player given his lack of defensive toughness. But the big question remains who'll be the Hornets go-to guy when the game is on the line and they need a bucket. For years, that has been Ball. Lee said that role is to be determined, but clearly White and Miller are the leading candidates. Reid and O’Neal will help the team's overall defensive toughness and provide some rebounding.

The not-so-good: Charlotte still lacks a force at center, an issue that has plagued them since losing out on getting the No. 1 overall pick and Anthony Davis in the 2012 draft lottery. Moussa Diabate is one the league's best offensive rebounders and won the NBA's Hustle Award last season, but lacks overall size. The 7-foot Ryan Kalkbrenner brings shot-blocking ability, but tends to play stiff and has struggled against physical, big-bodied centers. Reid will be asked to be a big contributor on the glass and the Hornets will continue to lean into their youth moving forward. Expect rookies Steinbach and Anderson both to play significant minutes this season.

Players to watch

Reid has been a sixth man for Minnesota for the majority of his career in Minnesota, but he is expected to take on a starting role in Charlotte. He played in 77 games last year for Minnesota, but only started three. He's expected to step into a starting role in Charlotte. He averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for the Timberwolves last year, but the Hornets will be hoping for more production from him as his minutes increase.

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