Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/9/2026

US stocks rose to finish a record week; major market indexes gained despite indecision across other financial sectors

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/9/2026
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/9/2026Seth Wenig - AP

U.S. stocks rose to close out a record-setting week, even as other financial markets remained indecisive.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Friday and came close to topping its all-time high set three days earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude ticked higher after erasing an early-morning drop. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 5.24% following several swings through the day. Stock indexes rose in Europe following a more mixed finish in Asia.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 46.18 points, or 0.6%, to 7,811.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 423.31 points, or 0.8%, to 51,654.95.

The Nasdaq composite rose 172.83 points, or 0.6%, to 27,366.17.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.85 points, or 0.5%, to 2,806.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 88.82 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 477.99 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 175.31 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.91 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 966.04 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 3,591.66 points, or 7.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,124.18 points, or 17.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 325.07 points, or 13.1%.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Un evento amateur pudo más que Messi: la separación de la AFA de Tapia y River ya no tiene vuelta atrás
    1

    Un evento amateur pudo más que Messi: la separación de la AFA de Tapia y River ya no tiene vuelta atrás

  2. Prisión preventiva para Eluney, la viuda negra VIP de Pilar
    2

    Prisión preventiva para Eluney, la viuda negra VIP de Pilar

  3. La pieza de carne que es furor entre los japoneses y ganó popularidad con el tren bala
    3

    Un restaurante fue clave: la pieza de carne que es furor entre los japoneses y ganó popularidad con el tren bala

  4. Un divorcio muy costoso: la fortuna que Christian Horner recibió tras ser despedido de Red Bull
    4

    Red Bull desembolsó una fortuna para Christian Horner, el líder del garaje despedido en 2025