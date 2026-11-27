How major US stock indexes fared Friday 11/27/2026
Stock markets rallied to finish a volatile week; the major indices achieved their best gains in more than a year
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Stocks jumped and nudged Wall Street to its best week in more than a year following several days of erratic swings for influential technology companies.
The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% Friday. The benchmark index notched a 5.6% gain for the week, its biggest since April of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.3%.
The strong finish caps an otherwise unsteady week for markets. Stocks opened with a rally on Monday, then swung sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets were closed in the U.S. on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 114.71 points, or 1.6%, to 7,297.49.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591.99 points, or 1.2%, to 50,774.94.
The Nasdaq composite rose 543.70 points, or 2.3%, to 24,129.50.
The Russell 2000 rose 46.24 points, or 1.7%, to 2,750.30.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 387.10 points, or 5.6%.
The Dow is up 2,627.61 points, or 5.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,511.77 points, or 6.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 168.51 points, or 6.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 451.99 points, or 6.6%.
The Dow is up 2,711.65 points, or 5.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 887.51 points, or 3.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 268.39 points, or 10.8%.
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