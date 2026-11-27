Stocks jumped and nudged Wall Street to its best week in more than a year following several days of erratic swings for influential technology companies.

The S&P 500 index rose 1.6% Friday. The benchmark index notched a 5.6% gain for the week, its biggest since April of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591 points, or 1.2%. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.3%.

The strong finish caps an otherwise unsteady week for markets. Stocks opened with a rally on Monday, then swung sharply on Tuesday and Wednesday. Markets were closed in the U.S. on Thursday for Thanksgiving.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 114.71 points, or 1.6%, to 7,297.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 591.99 points, or 1.2%, to 50,774.94.

The Nasdaq composite rose 543.70 points, or 2.3%, to 24,129.50.

The Russell 2000 rose 46.24 points, or 1.7%, to 2,750.30.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 387.10 points, or 5.6%.

The Dow is up 2,627.61 points, or 5.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,511.77 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 168.51 points, or 6.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 451.99 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is up 2,711.65 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 887.51 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 268.39 points, or 10.8%.