How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/11/2026

U.S. stocks rebounded and clawed back much of their losses for the week after oil prices eased off their recent spurt. An update on inflation across the United States that came in close to economists’ expectations also helped calm the market Friday.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% and broke a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1%.

A drop of nearly 3% for Brent oil’s price took some pressure off inflation, while expectations strengthened in the bond market for an upcoming hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 65.28 points, or 0.9%, to 7,656.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 509.19 points, or 1%, to 52,573.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 251.31 points, or 1%, to 26,333.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13 points, or 0.4%, to 2,903.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 61.62 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 840.96 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 173.95 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 71.70 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 811.48 points, or 11.9%.

The Dow is up 4,510 points, or 9.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,091.05 points, or 13.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 422.04 points, or 17%.