How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/12/2026
Wall Street indexes posted mixed results on Monday; market activity remains near record highs ahead of earnings reports
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Stocks kicked off a busy week with mixed trading on Wall Street that kept the market hovering around its all-time high set last week.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. The price of Brent crude rose 1.8% to $106.65 per barrel. U.S. bond trading was closed.
This week investors will be keeping an eye on economic data including updates on inflation and retail sales. Earnings reports from big companies get underway this week. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo release their latest results on Tuesday.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.30 points, or 0.1%, to 7,807.24.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 195.60 points, or 0.4%, to 51,850.55.
The Nasdaq composite fell 120.27 points, or 0.4%, to 27,245.90.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 12.50 points, or 0.4%, to 2,794.48.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 961.74 points, or 14%.
The Dow is up 3,787.26 points, or 7.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 4,003.91 points, or 17.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 312.57 points, or 12.6%.
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