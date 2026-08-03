How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/3/2026
US stocks rallied sharply as easing oil prices calmed inflation concerns; the S&P 500 neared an all-time high
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U.S. stocks rallied to the edge of their all-time high after easing oil prices helped calm Wall Street’s worries that inflation could get even worse.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.5% Monday and is just 0.1% below its record set earlier this summer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.3% to set a record of its own, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.1%.
Brent crude’s price fell 4.7% after President Donald Trump said he would hold off on ordering new strikes against Iran. That helped Treasury yields to fall in the bond market. Stocks of airlines and other companies with big fuel bills rallied.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 110.78 points, or 1.5%, to 7,600.50.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 693.38 points, or 1.3%, to 53,178.41.
The Nasdaq composite rose 540.04 points, or 2.1%, to 25,913.90.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 50.57 points, or 1.7%, to 2,981.91.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 755 points, or 11%.
The Dow is up 5,115.12 points, or 10.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,671.91 points, or 11.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 500 points, or 20.1%.
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