The U.S. stock market shook again as Nvidia and other jittery AI stocks led widespread losses on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 sank 1% Tuesday after swinging between nearly no change and a loss of 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.7%.

The center of the action was again Nvidia, which veered lower after drifting between modest gains and losses in the morning. Financial stocks were also heavy weights. Treasury yields eased as investors herded into things seen as safer to own, while oil prices rose. Stock indexes fell across Europe and Asia.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 76.06 points, or 1%, to 7,340.53.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 848.75 points, or 1.6%, to 50,759.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 181.37 points, or 0.7%, to 24,328.38.

The Russell 2000 fell 41.07 points, or 1.5%, to 2,701.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 221.14 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is down 1,588.13 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is down 807.89 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 88.62 points, or 3.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 495.03 points, or 7.2%.

The Dow is up 2,696.13 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,086.39 points, or 4.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 219.96 points, or 8.9%.