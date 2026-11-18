How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 11/18/2026
Wall Street indexes finished with mixed results; investor uncertainty regarding technology stocks fueled market swings
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Wall Street zigzagged as Nvidia and other AI stocks kept swinging on uncertainty about how much strength is left in the AI boom.
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday after flipping between gains and losses. It’s on a five-day losing streak, its longest since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.4%.
Nvidia once again was at the center of the market’s moves. It initially jumped after delivering a better profit for the latest quarter than expected, but it quickly erased the gain and swung to a loss. Treasury yields eased after oil prices fell.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 16.90 points, or 0.2%, to 7,323.63.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 561.25 points, or 1.1%, to 50,198.17.
The Nasdaq composite rose 101.50 points, or 0.4%, to 24,429.88.
The Russell 2000 rose 12.44 points, or 0.5%, to 2,714.31.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 238.04 points, or 3.1%.
The Dow is down 2,149.38 points, or 4.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 706.39 points, or 2.8%.
The Russell 2000 is down 76.18 points, or 2.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 478.13 points, or 7%.
The Dow is up 2,134.88 points, or 4.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,187.89 points, or 5.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 232.40 points, or 9.4%.
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