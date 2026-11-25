Stocks on Wall Street recovered most of their steep early losses as a pullback in AI stocks eased.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% after being down as much as 3.2% earlier Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.

The market pared its losses even as a report raised more worries about high inflation and as President Donald Trump plans to escalate the U.S. trade war with major trading partners. AI stocks retreated for a second day following Monday’s relief rally over the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO. Treasury yields fell in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 18.31 points, or 0.3%, to 7,182.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.25 points, or 0.3%, to 50,182.95.

The Nasdaq composite fell 147.73 points, or 0.6%, to 23,585.80.

The Russell 2000 rose 19.12 points, or 0.7%, to 2,704.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 272.39 points, or 3.9%.

The Dow is up 2,035.62 points, or 4.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 968.07 points, or 4.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 122.27 points, or 4.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 337.28 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 2,119.66 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 343.81 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 222.15 points, or 9%.