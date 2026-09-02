How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 9/2/2026
Stocks rose on Wall Street Wednesday due to tech gains and steady oil and bond yields; market rebounded after a downbeat start
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Stocks rose on Wall Street as gains by big technology companies and relatively steady oil prices and bond yields helped boost the market after a downbeat start to the week.
Nvidia rallied more than 3% Wednesday, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.6%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite both gained 0.5%.
Brent crude settled up 1% at $95.63 as the Iran conflict continued. Chevron edged 0.3% higher after confirming it will expand operations in Venezuela. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.78% from 4.79% late Tuesday.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 35.13 points, or 0.5%, to 7,666.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 295.07 points, or 0.6%, to 53,061.95.
The Nasdaq composite rose 118.05 points, or 0.5%, to 26,217.83.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 33.03 points, or 1.1%, to 2,953.17.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 45.16 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 498.04 points, or 0.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 184.60 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 19.21 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 821.10 points, or 12%.
The Dow is up 4,998.66 points, or 10.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,975.84 points, or 12.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 471.26 points, or 19%.
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