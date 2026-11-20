RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lane Hutson scored twice in the final 5-plus minutes, including the finish on a perfect give-and-go feed from Nick Suzuki in the first minute of overtime, to help the Montreal Canadiens rally past the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes led this rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Final coming down the stretch of the third period before Hutson struck.

First he came in the left side to bang the puck into the top left corner past Pyotr Kochetkov to tie it at 1-1 at the 15:01 mark of the third. Then he fed Suzuki on the right side and immediately skated toward the crease with a step on Carolina's Sebastian Aho. Suzuki's feed was on target, and Hutson waited out Kochetkov as the goaltender sprawled to the ice before lifting the puck over him and into the net.

Suzuki assisted on Hutson's first goal as well, while Jakub Dobes finished with 26 saves as Montreal followed Wednesday’s 3-2 win at New Jersey for wins on back-to-back nights.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Hurricanes, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the third period when he zipped a shot past Dobes into the top left corner. Kochetkov finished with 22 saves.

Carolina entered Thursday leading the league in points percentage (.810), ahead of Edmonton as the only other team at 80% or better in the standings. The Hurricanes had won four straight, which included sweeping a two-game set against Seattle in Finland last week by a combined 9-2 score.

The Hurricanes had won the first meeting 6-4 in Montreal's home opener in early October, pushing ahead for good midway through the second period. This one marked the Canadiens' first trip to Raleigh since a 6-1 loss on May 29 that closed out the Eastern final in five games.

Montreal played without forward Zachary Bolduc, who left the New Jersey win with an upper-body injury.

Up next

Canadiens: The Canadiens return home to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Hurricanes: The Hurricanes host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

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