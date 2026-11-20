RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lane Hutson scored twice in the final 5-plus minutes, including the finish on a perfect give-and-go feed from Nick Suzuki in the first minute of overtime, to help the Montreal Canadiens rally past the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes led this rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final coming down the stretch of the third period before Hutson struck.

First he came in the left side to bang the puck into the top left corner past Pyotr Kochetkov to tie it at 1-1 at the 15:01 mark of the third. Then he fed Suzuki on the right side and immediately skated toward the crease with a step on Carolina’s Sebastian Aho. Suzuki’s feed was on target, and Hutson waited out Kochetkov as the goaltender sprawled to the ice before lifting the puck over him and into the net.

Suzuki assisted on Hutson’s first goal as well, while Jakub Dobes finished with 26 saves as Montreal followed Wednesday’s 3-2 win at New Jersey for wins on back-to-back nights.

KINGS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3 (SO)

TORONTO — Adrian Kempe scored the only goal in a shootout and Los Angeles roared back from a three-goal deficit to beat Toronto, handing the Maple Leafs their eighth straight defeat.

Alex Turcotte, Alex Laferriere and Erik Haula scored in regulation for Los Angeles (7-11-2), which got 24 saves from Darcy Kuemper.

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist for Toronto. John Tavares and Dakota Joshua also scored, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 25 shots. William Nylander added two assists

FLYERS 6, SENATORS 5 (OT)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Travis Konecny scored 39 seconds into overtime to cap a four-point night, and Philadelphia rallied from a 5-2 deficit to beat Ottawa.

Cam York had two goals, and Owen Tippett, Tyson Foerster and Jamie Drysdale also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four. Konecny had three assists.

Joseph Woll made 21 saves.

Dylan Cozens led Ottawa with a pair of goals. Claude Giroux, Drake Batherson and Philip Tomasino also scored as the Senators’ three-game win streak was snapped.

Ottawa’s Samuel Ersson, who stopped 13 of 19 shots, made his first career start against his former team.

BLUES 5, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway each scored twice as St. Louis beat slumping Pittsburgh.

Justin Barron also had a goal and Robert Thomas finished with three assists for the Blues, who have won four of five. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

Rickard Rakell scored twice for the Penguins, who have lost seven of nine and are mired near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Snuggerud ended the second period with a goal and added his team-leading 12th in the third. St. Louis scored three times and outshot the Penguins 22-10 in the second period to take command.

SABRES 6, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and Beck Malenstyn scored 25 seconds apart in the first period to chase Logan Thompson, and Buffalo sent Washington to its fourth straight loss, beating the Capitals.

Jack Quinn scored twice — once into an empty net — and Zach Benson and Tage Thompson also scored for the Sabres. Buffalo converted on five of its 13 shots in the first two periods. Alex Tuch, Ryan Leonard and Boone Jenner scored Washington, which has fallen to .500 after entering the season with lofty expectations.

Alex Ovechkin broke a tie with longtime teammate Nicklas Backstrom for Washington’s career lead in assists with his 763rd.

It was the second time in his last six starts Thompson was pulled early.

JETS 4, ISLANDERS 3 (OT)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored his first goal of the season with 3:02 left in overtime to lift Winnipeg to a victory over New York.

Kyle Connor scored his team-leading 18th goal and had an assist, and Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti also scored for Winnipeg, which has won seven of eight. Mark Scheifele tallied three assists and Gabriel Vilardi added a pair.

Nico Daws made 22 saves to improve to 3-1 since being acquired from New Jersey in the Connor Hellebuyck deal .

Anthony Duclair, Emil Heineman and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, which snapped its season-best win streak at three games. Semyon Varlamov stopped 18 shots.

After spending much of the overtime period in Winnipeg’s end, Morrissey took a pass from Scheifele and fired a low shot past Varlamov.

LIGHTNING 3, OILERS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots and Tampa Bay became the first team this season to hold Connor McDavid off the scoresheet in a victory against Edmonton.

McDavid opened the season on a 23-game scoring streak, tied for the fourth longest in league history from the start of a season. He finished the game with two shots on goal.

Vasilevskiy came within 1:39 of recording his first shutout of the season.

Nikita Kucherov, John Carlson and Ilya Mikheyev scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 10-1 at home.

Devon Levi stopped 17 shots for Edmonton, which had a six-game winning streak come to an end. Shakir Mukhamadullin scored for the Oilers.

Edmonton lost for the first time in regulation on the road this season, falling to 10-1-1.

BLUE JACKETS 4, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Werenski scored and added an assist, Kent Johnson, Matthew Knies and Adam Fantilli also scored, and Columbus beat Chicago.

The Blue Jackets snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory, only their second on the road this season and just their third in regulation time. The Blackhawks, 2-6-2 in their last 10 games, fell to 6-6-1 at home.

Knies beat Chicago goalie Spencer Knight on a 10-foot power-play rebound to put the Blackhawks ahead for good with 6:03 left in the second period. Knight’s save of Charlie Coyle’s shot came directly to Knies for a 3-1 lead.

Cole Smith’s wrist shot over Cam Talbot’s right shoulder pulled the Blackhawks within 3-2 early in the third period. Frank Nazar had scored on a power play for Chicago earlier.

Talbot stopped Chicago’s last seven shots, and 23 overall, to collect his sixth victory of the season. He made a point-blank save on defenseman Sam Rinzel with 2:45 remaining.

WILD 4, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes extended their point streaks to 13 games to lead Minnesota to a victory over Calgary.

Kaprizov and Matt Boldy each had a goal and two assists, while Hughes and Joel Eriksson Ek both had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (17-3-4), which has won five in a row and has points in 13 consecutive games (11-0-2).

Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves on his way to his league-leading 16th win.

The Wild have also won nine straight on the road, equaling their second-longest streak in franchise history. The record is 12 set in 2014-15.

Simon Nemec scored the lone goal for Calgary (10-12-1), and Dustin Wolf had 18 stops for the Flames.