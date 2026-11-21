LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tim Ibukunoluwa’s 34 points led Siena over Bucknell 93-87 on Saturday.

Ibukunoluwa added 15 rebounds and six assists for the Saints (4-2). Brendan Coyle scored 15 points while shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Reid Ducharme shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Williams led the Bison (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven assists. Aleksander Pachucki added 15 points and six rebounds for Bucknell. Rocco Lamuno finished with 15 points and two steals.

Ibukunoluwa scored 14 points in the first half for Siena, who led 49-48 at halftime. Ibukunoluwa’s 20-point second half helped Siena finish off the six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.