TOKYO (AP) — The president of the International Criminal Court on Tuesday thanked Japan for its support for the sanctions-hit tribunal, including an early payment of the country's full 2027 contributions promised by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during their meeting in Tokyo.

Japan’s renewed pledge to support the ICC comes as Washington steps up its campaign to dismantle the ICC by sanctioning the court and urging its member states to leave.

Judge Tomoko Akane , a Japanese national, told reporters that Takaichi promised to pay her country's 2027 contributions by the end of December, instead of the usual April or later, responding to the judge's earlier request for funding before the U.S. sanctions against the ICC take full effect in April.

“I am extremely grateful,” Akane said of the payment, after meeting Takaichi at the Prime Minister's Office. “We will make sure to spend the money wisely, for ICC to survive and to pay salaries for our staff."

Japan is ICC's top donor, followed by Germany, France and Britain, and contributed 4.6 billion yen ($28.8 million), or nearly 15% of the court's annual budget, in 2026, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Akane called on Japan's government to stick to its support for the court and the rule of law as “a regional and global leader.”

“Japan has consistently supported the ICC and will continue to do so," Takaichi later commented on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed a series of sanctions against Akane and a number of ICC officials, and then targeted the entire court in October as part of its campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the United States and its allies, including Israel .

The ICC was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide when countries are unwilling or unable to do so. The United States is not a party to the court.