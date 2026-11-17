NEW YORK (AP) — The racketeering conspiracy trial of Huawei Technologies approached its end Tuesday after a prosecutor told jurors that the Chinese telecommunications giant helped Iran spy on its citizens and steal from U.S. companies and a defense lawyer accused the U.S. of embracing a false narrative.

Defense attorney Brian Heberlig said in a closing argument in Brooklyn federal court after a two-month-long trial that federal prosecutors “decided Huawei was a criminal enterprise” and built a case from that premise.

“They began with guilt and worked backwards,” Heberlig said. “When the evidence didn't fit, they moved the goalposts.”

He spoke a day after Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Arfa said the company for two decades encouraged a workforce of over 200,000 workers in 170 countries to lie, cheat and steal “for a competitive advantage to grow and protect its business.”

She said Huawei had committed crimes targeting American companies, the U.S. financial system and the American government while providing Iran with the equipment to spy on its citizens.

Huawei is the world’s largest supplier of gear for wireless telecom networks, but it is not allowed to sell equipment to U.S. carriers over fears it poses a security risk. It has also been blacklisted by other Western allies, including Canada and Britain.

Heberlig credited Huawei’s remarkable growth to its success in engineering, investment, innovation and competition.

He said prosecutors built their case in part by focusing on acts of wrongdoing by a few employees who were fired after their misdeeds were discovered.

Prosecutors sometimes blamed the company for gaining access to the intellectual property of competitors when the materials were already public, he said.

“You can't steal a secret that isn't secret,” Heberlig said.

Huawei makes phones and other consumer electronics, but it has been cut off from other lines of business. More recently, it has expanded into chipmaking as the boom in artificial intelligence fuels demand for microprocessors.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, his administration raised national security concerns about Huawei and began lobbying Western allies against including the company’s products in their next-generation high-speed wireless networks. The U.S. announced the criminal charges in early 2019 and has since expanded the allegations .

Chinese officials said the U.S. has engaged in “economic bullying” and improperly used national security as a pretext for “oppressing Chinese companies.”

The jury was expected to begin deliberations sometime on Wednesday.