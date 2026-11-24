JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police on Tuesday dismissed two senior officers from the country’s elite counterterrorism squad over an alleged treason plot to undermine President Prabowo Subianto’s government.

The dismissals came amid an investigation that began with allegations of illegal wiretapping targeting the president and other public figures before expanding to examine the alleged plot.

National Police spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andika said the Police Professional Ethics Commission found that Brig. Gen. Muhammad Tedjo Kusumo and an officer under his command, Guntur Yayus Putra, had committed a “disgraceful act” and ordered their dishonorable discharge after separate hearings. Both men plan to appeal, Andika said.

Kusumo, a former intelligence director of the counterterrorism unit known as Densus 88, was among six suspects accused of conspiring to commit treason to keep then-National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo in office and influence Indonesia’s political landscape.

President Prabowo’s office has described the alleged surveillance operation as a possible act of treason, and National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said Tuesday that a separate treason investigation continues, with investigators examining seized electronic devices.

The government earlier ordered 20,000 troops to Jakarta as a precaution, although there has been no visible large-scale military deployment in the capital.

Besides Kusumo, police named Listyo Sigit, Slamet Uliandi , Eko Hadi Santoso , Ahrie Sonta Nasution and Iman Imanuddin as suspects.

Kusumo and Putra are the third and fourth suspects in the case to be expelled from the force through internal disciplinary proceedings.

An ethics commission on Nov. 10 ordered the dismissal of Nasution, head of the National Police Legal Division, after finding him guilty of serious professional misconduct. It was followed by the dismissal of Santoso last week. They also plan to appeal.

While assigned to the Densus 88 task force, both Kusumo and Putra had conspired “to conduct surveillance and tail individuals who had no connection to duties related to counterterrorism threats and were, in fact, government officials,” Andika told a news conference in the capital, Jakarta, late Tuesday.

Investigators allege that Kusumo, who served in the post from May to October, monitored and followed several prominent figures who were also targets of an illegal wiretapping operation.

“The surveillance involved prospective candidates for national police chief, state officials and party officials,” Susatyo Purnomo Condro, director of general crimes at the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency, told a separate news conference.

He said investigators believe the surveillance was intended to gather information and monitor the activities of influential figures, including officials within the presidential circle.

Investigators concluded that the surveillance activities, including those targeting figures linked to the presidential palace, formed part of the alleged criminal offense of treason, Condro said.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, launched a crackdown on militants after the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people , mostly foreign tourists. Authorities say the country has experienced no major terror attacks since 2023.