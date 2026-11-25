NEW YORK (AP) — How do you cook more than 6,000 pounds of turkey in time for Thanksgiving at one of the nation’s largest jails? Get a few days' head start and plenty of ovens.

Preparations began in earnest at New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail earlier this week as batches of turkey roasts were loaded into tall ovens lined up in a cavernous, industrial-grade kitchen.

Julet Thompson Pitt, a senior cook, was among the staff switching gears to Thanksgiving preparations Monday morning as soon as the day’s lunches were finished and sent off to housing units across the more than 400-acre complex. The kitchen staff turns out more than 20,000 meals per day.

“It’s always a joyous time for us, as you can see, everyone puts the effort in to get it done,” she said as she launched into a flurry of activity.

Thompson Pitt worked her way down a line of 10-pound boneless roasts, generously slathering each with a dark marinade of spices, including dried sage, thyme, garlic and onion powder mixed with browning sauce.

The seasoned meat slabs are then loaded on tray carts and placed in a fridge for about a day to soak up the flavor before going into an oven, she said.

Thompson Pitt opened one of the tall ovens and revealed a batch of finished roasts, their skins lightly browned after cooking for about three hours.

The turkeys are then set out to cool before being transferred back to a walk-in fridge to await slicing.

Thanksgiving meal comes with traditional sides

On the other side of the ovens, just past a row of massive, stainless steel caldrons, another set of cooks were using deli-style meat slicers to carve the turkey meat into the tender slabs, taking care to set aside any scraps and juices in a large bin nearby.

“That’s what we use to make the gravy,” Thompson Pitt said. “There’s no turkey without a gravy.”

The essential sauce is one of the few things that will be cooked on the holiday itself, she said. The turkey and other meal components will mostly be finished by Wednesday, as many of the staffers will be off on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, each inmate will be apportioned 4 ounces of meat — roughly a slice or two, according to dietitian Christinne Caylan-Linstromberg.

They’ll also get a serving of familiar Thanksgiving fixings — green beans, yams, stuffing and cranberry sauce — as well as a slice of carrot cake for dessert.

For those with other dietary needs, there are options, including a plant-based protein for vegetarians and a kosher pound cake, she added. All told, the staff will make about 10,000 Thanksgiving lunches.

Holiday meal helps keep unruly jail safe

Some might begrudge inmates being given such niceties, especially at Rikers, which has been plagued for years by violence, overcrowding and mismanagement .

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced last week a sweeping plan to shutter the antiquated jail by 2032 — 100 years after it first opened — as the city is all but certain to blow past a legal requirement to close Rikers and replace it with four smaller, more modern jails by 2027. The jail currently houses about 6,700 people, most of them awaiting trial or serving out shorter sentences.

But Capt. Marc Allen Lorquet, a veteran corrections officer who oversees kitchen operations, says a familiar meal — along with time watching some of the day’s football games on TV — goes a long way in maintaining order in the unruly lockup.

“Thanksgiving is like the one day on the calendar they look forward to,” he said. “It’s one of the easier days to work because everybody gets what they’re supposed to. So securitywise, it’s definitely a benefit to have.”

Inmate prepares for first Thanksgiving behind bars

Jessus Bailey, an inmate who works in the kitchen, said he didn’t expect a holiday meal as he awaits trial on multiple counts of robbery.

“This is a new experience for me,” he said. “I’m definitely gonna enjoy this meal. This is my first time away from my family.”

Like other inmates on kitchen detail, the 44-year-old is focused on cleaning duties and doesn’t do any cooking, which is reserved for the staff.

“It’s pretty hard work, but I enjoy it. I get to learn different things,” Bailey said. “I learned how to work a buffer. I learned how to properly clean the kettles and really sanitize a kitchen.”

As for Thompson Pitt, she’ll be with family for the holiday.

But the native of Jamaica, who has worked at Rikers for 11 years, won’t be cooking, and it certainly won’t be turkey that’s served by her mom, she said.

“All this turkey?” Thompson Pitt said. “I’m done looking at turkey.”