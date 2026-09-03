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Iowa State opens the Jimmy Rogers era when Southeast Missouri State visits for opener

Southeast Missouri State meets Iowa State Saturday at 1 p.m. ET; one team is 1-0 while the other finished 8-4

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Iowa State opens the Jimmy Rogers era when Southeast Missouri State visits for opener
Iowa State opens the Jimmy Rogers era when Southeast Missouri State visits for opener

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southeast Missouri State

Overall offense: 327 yards per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 274 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 53 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (72nd)

Overall defense: 346 yards allowed per game (49th)

Passing: 288 yards allowed per game (84th)

Rushing: 58 yards allowed per game (18th)

Scoring: 21 points allowed per game (45th)

Iowa State (2025)

Overall offense: 396.1 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 221.4 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 174.7 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (69th)

Overall defense: 356.5 yards allowed per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 218.5 yards allowed per game (65th)

Rushing: 138 yards allowed per game (50th)

Scoring: 20.2 points allowed per game (26th)

Team leaders

Southeast Missouri State

Passing: Braylen Ragland, 274 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 72.2% completion percentage

Rushing: Khyair Spain, 66 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: John Anthony, 88 yards on six catches, 1 TD

Iowa State (2025)

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 3,361 yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.5% completion percentage (at Arkansas State)

Rushing: Cameron Pettaway, 365 yards on 72 carries, 0 TDs (at Bowling Green)

Receiving: Cody Jackson, 799 yards on 53 catches, 6 TDs (at Tarleton State)

Last game

Southeast Missouri State is 1-0 after a 23-21 win at Indiana State on Aug. 29.

Iowa State finished an 8-4 season with a 20-13 win at Oklahoma State.

Next game

Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Illinois on Sept. 12.

Iowa State visits Iowa on Sept. 12.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

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