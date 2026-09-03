Iowa State opens the Jimmy Rogers era when Southeast Missouri State visits for opener
Southeast Missouri State meets Iowa State Saturday at 1 p.m. ET; one team is 1-0 while the other finished 8-4
- 1 minuto de lectura'
Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
Southeast Missouri State
Overall offense: 327 yards per game (83rd in FCS)
Passing: 274 yards per game (30th)
Rushing: 53 yards per game (104th)
Scoring: 23 points per game (72nd)
Overall defense: 346 yards allowed per game (49th)
Passing: 288 yards allowed per game (84th)
Rushing: 58 yards allowed per game (18th)
Scoring: 21 points allowed per game (45th)
Iowa State (2025)
Overall offense: 396.1 yards per game (59th in FBS)
Passing: 221.4 yards per game (73rd)
Rushing: 174.7 yards per game (49th)
Scoring: 27.4 points per game (69th)
Overall defense: 356.5 yards allowed per game (54th in FBS)
Passing: 218.5 yards allowed per game (65th)
Rushing: 138 yards allowed per game (50th)
Scoring: 20.2 points allowed per game (26th)
Team leaders
Southeast Missouri State
Passing: Braylen Ragland, 274 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 72.2% completion percentage
Rushing: Khyair Spain, 66 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: John Anthony, 88 yards on six catches, 1 TD
Iowa State (2025)
Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 3,361 yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.5% completion percentage (at Arkansas State)
Rushing: Cameron Pettaway, 365 yards on 72 carries, 0 TDs (at Bowling Green)
Receiving: Cody Jackson, 799 yards on 53 catches, 6 TDs (at Tarleton State)
Last game
Southeast Missouri State is 1-0 after a 23-21 win at Indiana State on Aug. 29.
Iowa State finished an 8-4 season with a 20-13 win at Oklahoma State.
Next game
Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Illinois on Sept. 12.
Iowa State visits Iowa on Sept. 12.
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