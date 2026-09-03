Iowa State opens the Jimmy Rogers era when Southeast Missouri State visits for opener

Southeast Missouri State at Iowa State, Saturday, 1 p.m. ET

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Southeast Missouri State

Overall offense: 327 yards per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 274 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 53 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (72nd)

Overall defense: 346 yards allowed per game (49th)

Passing: 288 yards allowed per game (84th)

Rushing: 58 yards allowed per game (18th)

Scoring: 21 points allowed per game (45th)

Iowa State (2025)

Overall offense: 396.1 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 221.4 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 174.7 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 27.4 points per game (69th)

Overall defense: 356.5 yards allowed per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 218.5 yards allowed per game (65th)

Rushing: 138 yards allowed per game (50th)

Scoring: 20.2 points allowed per game (26th)

Team leaders

Southeast Missouri State

Passing: Braylen Ragland, 274 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 72.2% completion percentage

Rushing: Khyair Spain, 66 yards on 17 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: John Anthony, 88 yards on six catches, 1 TD

Iowa State (2025)

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 3,361 yards, 19 TDs, 11 INTs, 66.5% completion percentage (at Arkansas State)

Rushing: Cameron Pettaway, 365 yards on 72 carries, 0 TDs (at Bowling Green)

Receiving: Cody Jackson, 799 yards on 53 catches, 6 TDs (at Tarleton State)

Last game

Southeast Missouri State is 1-0 after a 23-21 win at Indiana State on Aug. 29.

Iowa State finished an 8-4 season with a 20-13 win at Oklahoma State.

Next game

Southeast Missouri State visits Southern Illinois on Sept. 12.

Iowa State visits Iowa on Sept. 12.

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