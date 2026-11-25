OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Evan Ipsaro scored 20 points as Miami of Ohio beat Eastern Kentucky 85-72 on Wednesday.

Justin Kirby scored 14 points, shooting 6 for 11. Kyle Waltz had 12 points. It was the sixth win in a row to start the season for the RedHawks.

Austin Ball led the way for the Colonels (5-3) with 14 points. Eastern Kentucky also got 12 points and three steals from Justin McCarter. Shadrak Lasu finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Ipsaro scored 10 points in the first half but Miami trailed 36-32 at halftime. Miami pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run broke a 46-46 tie and gave them the lead at 58-46 with 9:45 remaining. Kirby scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.