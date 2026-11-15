Isaiah Johnson scores 26 points to help No. 7 Texas hold off Baylor, 75-72

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaiah Johnson had a season-high 26 points and No. 7 Texas held on to defeat the Baylor 75-72 in the San Antonio Hoops Showdown.

Matas Vokietaitis had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Texas, which remained unbeaten.

Kayden Mingo had a season-high 23 points for Baylor, which is not in the AP Top 25 but received votes.

The crowd for the neutral site contest at the home of the San Antonio Spurs was about evenly split for the contest between the former Big 12 rivals.

There were seven lead changes and a tie in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Texas took a 39-36 lead into halftime after Johnson made all three free throws after being fouled with one second remaining. Those points proved critical.

Dylan Mingo made one of two free throws to put Baylor up 72-71 with 49 seconds remaining in the game.

Texas regained the lead 16 seconds later on a dunk by Vokietaitis.

The Longhorns closed the victory with a pair of free throws by Elyjah Freeman with five seconds remaining.

Freeman finished with 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Texas entered the game averaging 100 points per game following blowout victories against Grambling, Gardner-Webb and Chicago State but faced a tougher test against previously unbeaten Baylor.

The Longhorns outscored the Bears 42-26 in the paint but was 15 for 23 on free throws.

The Bears finished 11 for 25 on 3-pointers after making their first four attempts.

Texas freshman Marcus Spears Jr. had eight points and four rebounds with his father, former NFL defensive end Marcus Spears Sr., watching from courtside.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Jackson State on Wednesday night.

Texas: Hosts Southern Utah on Thursday night.

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