Jaguars go all in to make a Super Bowl run with a flurry of moves, more NFL trades expected

The Jaguars loaded up to make a run in the AFC. The Bears got an immediate impact from Jeffery Simmons. The Seahawks, 49ers and Lions bolstered their teams.

Several significant players have already changed uniforms. More moves are expected before the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Everyone is watching the Minnesota Vikings (6-2) and wondering what they’ll do after Carson Wentz’s dismal performance against Buffalo on Monday night. The Vikings have to be calling teams looking for an upgrade at quarterback. Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring issue and the offense has been mediocre with him. Wentz played well in Week 1 filling in for Murray and won his next start but he got pulled for Max Brosmer in a 23-6 loss to the Bills.

Would Las Vegas consider sending Kirk Cousins back to Minnesota? The Raiders (4-5) aren’t going anywhere and have Fernando Mendoza waiting but it takes two teams to make a trade.

Mac Jones is too valuable as a backup to Brock Purdy so it’s unlikely the San Francisco 49ers (7-1) would move him.

Daniel Jones finished the 2024 season in Minnesota so he’s familiar with Kevin O’Connell’s offense. The Indianapolis Colts already sent guard Quenton Nelson to Seattle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to San Francisco in separate trades on Oct. 27. Running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Josh Downs and Jones could be next to go.

Jacoby Brissett was traded from Arizona to Baltimore last week after Lamar Jackson went down with a thumb injury and backup Tyler Huntley sustained a season-ending toe injury.

Jacksonville went all in on Monday, acquiring defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux and safety Jessie Bates III. The Jaguars (6-2) sent a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2029 second-rounder to Philadelphia for Davis. They gave up a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder to get Bates from Atlanta, and a 2028 sixth-rounder that could be elevated to a 2027 sixth-rounder went to New Orleans for Godchaux.

That’s a lot of draft capital but the Jaguars lead the AFC South and are aiming for the No. 1 seed.

Detroit strengthened a depleted secondary on Monday, adding safety Andre Cisco from the Jets for a 2028 sixth-rounder.

Chicago gave up a slew of picks to get Simmons from Tennessee two weeks ago. The Titans got 2027 and 2028 first-round picks in addition to a 2027 fourth-round selection, while Chicago got a 2028 fifth-round pick in the deal. Simmons, an All-Pro defensive tackle, has been dominant in his first two games with his new team.

AP Pro Football Writer Mark Long contributed.

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