AP Pro Football Writer (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars can make all sorts of excuses for their 23-18 loss at the New York Giants :

Receiver Parker Washington was robbed of a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Jacksonville was understandably flat while playing a third consecutive road game and finding the end zone once in six red-zone trips was more fluky than foreboding.

The real concern: The Jaguars (7-3) have several playmakers, but not enough – if any — difference-makers.

Sure, coach Liam Coen has a team capable of winning the AFC South again and advancing in the playoffs. But can the Jags really get to the Super Bowl with their current lineup?

Jacksonville’s offensive line was exposed against the Giants, giving up three sacks and eight more quarterback hits. Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions in a game for the first time in a year and put the ball in harm’s way several more times. He made a few nifty moves to avoid some of the pressure but didn’t muster much when he did escape.

“I’m pretty frustrated, but it’s the NFL and it happens,” Lawrence said. “You get punched in the mouth sometimes, and I have to respond.”

Bhayshul Tuten, clearly affected by an ankle injury, gained 33 yards on 10 carries. Washington finished with 103 yards on a career-high 17 targets. Jakobi Meyers, Josh Cameron, Brian Thomas Jr. and Brenton Strange are capable receivers but hardly matchup nightmares for anyone.

Defensive end Josh Hines-Allen delivered one of his best games of the season, finishing with a sack and a forced fumble, and Travon Walker was disruptive on the opposite side. But the duo has a combined six sacks through 10 games.

The Jaguars tried to add an edge rusher at the NFL trade deadline but failed to find another team willing to deal.

Jacksonville ended up bringing in three defenders: Atlanta safety Jessie Bates III, Philadelphia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and New Orleans nose tackle Davon Godchaux. General manager James Gladstone gave up five future draft picks, including first- and second-round selections in 2027, in hopes of replacing injured starters Eric Murray (safety) and DaVon Hamilton (nose tackle).

Bates and Davis could eventually become upgrades for a defense that kept the Jaguars in the game Sunday by allowing just 238 yards. But they combined to make four tackles in their Jacksonville debut.

The Jaguars should expect a better outcome against Tennessee (1-9) on Sunday. The Titans have given up at least 40 points in three consecutive games.

What’s working

Cam Little made four field goals against the Giants, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to make at least four field goals in three consecutive games. He hit from 42, 35, 31 and 26 yards out, extending his streak to 18 in a row this season.

What needs help

The Jaguars tried a new punt returner, 12th-year running back Ameer Abdullah, and got slightly improved results. Abdullah averaged 5.8 yards on four returns against the Giants.

But the Jaguars still rank 30th in the league in punt returns, failing to get much of a special-teams boost from Washington, Cameron, Travis Hunter and Abdullah. Jacksonville’s 4.9-yard average is the franchise’s worst since 2011.

Stock up

Hunter played well defensively, finishing with six tackles while playing nearly every snap, and then was on the field for six offensive downs. He gained 9 yards on a run and 3 yards on a reception.

Stock down

Jacksonville’s offensive line played its worst game of the season, allowing way too much pressure and getting flagged four times. Left tackle Walker Little, new center Jonah Monheim and right tackle Cole Van Lanen were called for false starts, and backup left tackle Wyatt Milum was flagged for holding.

Injuries

Little (knee) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (chest) left the game and did not return. Coen said Monday that neither injury is considered a short-term concern. Coen also said Tuten's ankle felt much better a day after getting stepped on twice.

Key number

6 – The Jaguars can win their sixth in a row against Tennessee, which would be the longest streak for either team in an annual series that began in 1995.

Next steps

The Jaguars will try to win their eighth consecutive home game in the regular season.

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