Jahiem Lawson returns 22 yards for a score, Clemson holds on to defeat Syracuse 18-13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jahiem Lawson returned Syracuse quarterback Steve Angeli’s fumble 22 yards for a score, Ashton Hampton intercepted Angeli in the end zone and Clemson held on to defeat the Orange 18-13 Saturday.

Clemson (6-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won consecutive games for the first time in more than month with a smothering defense that held Angeli to 18-of-40 passing and 263 yards. Under duress for much of the game, the Tigers defense sacked the Orange quarterback three times. At one point, Angeli missed on 11 straight pass attempts and often misfired when he wasn’t pressured. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Syracuse (4-5, 2-5). The Orange need two wins for bowl eligibility.

Tait Reynolds was 17-of-28 and one touchdown for the Tigers. He was sacked three times. Jarvis Green had 85 yards rushing and Bryant Wesco had six catches for 100 yards.

Ahmad Miller had 101 yards rushing for Syracuse. Daunte Bacheyie had six receptions for 82 yards.

Clemson was leading 12-6 midway through the third quarter when defensive tackle Kourtney Kelly forced the fumble. Lawson scooped it up and ran 22 yards to pay dirt, extending the Tigers lead to 18-6. The 2-point conversion failed.

Angeli hit Bacheyie on a 33-yard pass play to make 18-13 with 3:12 to go in the game, but the Tigers held the ball the rest of the way.

Clemson held Syracuse to 6 of 17 on third down. Clemson was worse. Syracuse held the Tigers to 4 of 16.

The first half was a defensive struggle with neither team making it into the end zone. The teams traded five field goals for a 9-6 Clemson lead at intermission. Nolan Hauser had field goals of 32, 36 and 37 yards but missed on a 57-yard attempt for the Tigers. Tripp Woody connected from 26 and 46 yards out, but doinked a 32-yard attempt.

The Takeaway:

Clemson: The Tigers have some mojo heading down the home stretch. The offense still needs work, but they’re doing just enough and the defense has several players who will play on Sunday.

Syracuse: Coming off two straight wins, the Orange had a lot of air come out of its balloon. Angeli had one of his poorest games of his Syracuse career, throwing an ill-advised pass for the pick and was off all day. The defense held it together, but Syracuse will have to regroup if it wants to get bowl eligible.

Up Next:

Clemson: Hosts Georgia Tech Nov. 14.

Syracuse: Visits North Carolina State Nov. 14.

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