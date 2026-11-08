Jalen Brunson scores 31 to power Knicks past Cavs 109-97 in rematch of last year's Eastern finalists

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and the New York Knicks made big plays when they needed them in a 109-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night in a rematch between last year's Eastern Conference finalists.

Brunson scored 18 straight in the second quarter to help the defending NBA champions take control. He added nine assists and drained a crucial jumper in the final three minutes as the Knicks held off Cleveland's comeback.

Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his season-high 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Cavs, who handed Philadelphia its first road loss on Friday.

It was the first meeting between New York and Cleveland since last season's conference finals, which the Knicks swept. They blew out the Cavs by 37 in Game 4 on their Rocket Arena home floor.

Before that game, Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson drew criticism for saying his team was “analytically" winning the series. Six months later, Atkinson tried to clarify his remarks, saying in no way was he implying the Knicks weren't better.

“They dominated it, and they did it again against San Antonio (in the Finals),” he said.

Brunson, the MVP of last year's Finals, went on a one-man scoring spree in the second.

With Cleveland up 39-37, Brunson made a 3-pointer and then reeled off 18 in a row over a span of 4:24 to put the Knicks ahead 52-45. On New York's next possession, Brunson had his shot blocked but he grabbed a loose ball and fed Landry Shamet for a 3 to put the Knicks up by 10.

Knicks guard Josh Hart missed his second straight game with an ankle injury that coach Mike Brown said is “nothing major.”

The Cavs were without center Jarrett Allen (knee) and guards Jaylon Tyson (ankle) and Sam Merrill (elbow).

Up next

Knicks: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Cavaliers: At Charlotte on Monday.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here