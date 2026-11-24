ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has taken a significant step toward returning from injury, practicing with the team Tuesday, a day before beginning a rehab assignment.

Duren strained his right hamstring on Oct. 23, in Detroit's second game.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Duren took park in practice with the team ahead of Tuesday's game against Orlando. But the All-Star will miss his 15th straight game before heading out for a rehab assignment Wednesday with the organization’s G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.

“We know what he means to our team,” Bickerstaff said, “how he can impact us in a positive way. Not only with the physical stuff, but the spirit and mental piece of it.”

Duren helped the Pistons to the Eastern Conference playoffs last season, averaging a career-best 19.5 points.

Playing all but two games without Duren this season, Detroit is off to a 10-6 start, tied for fifth in the conference. Third-year forward Ausar Thompson has helped to fill the void left by Duren’s absence and has led the team by averaging 8.6 rebounds. Guard Cade Cunningham leads the club in scoring, averaging 24.2 points.

Bickerstaff said he’s looking forward to Duren’s return.

“He’s an anchor for us on both ends of the floor," he said. "With his ability to put the ball in his hands, he can create for himself and create for others.”

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