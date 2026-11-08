Jalen Johnson scores 30 points in his return as Hawks make 4th-quarter charge to beat Nets 124-121

ATLANTA (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker sank two free throws with 1:26 remaining to give Atlanta its first lead and the Hawks recovered from a big early deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-121 on Saturday night.

Jalen Johnson led Atlanta with 30 points in his return after missing three games with a left ankle sprain. Alexander-Walker and Aaron Wiggins each added 20 as the Hawks, who trailed by 17 points in the first quarter, earned their fourth consecutive win.

The Nets were denied in their attempt for back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 36-26 in the final period.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Nolan Traore added a season-high 19. Julius Randle also had 19 for Brooklyn.

Danny Wolf sank a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to trim Atlanta's lead to two points. The Hawks called a timeout and Onyeka Okongwu, who had 16 points, sealed the win by sinking one of two free throws.

The hot-shooting Nets took an early 31-14 lead but led only 70-66 at halftime and saw their advantage trimmed to one point four times in the fourth quarter, including at 114-113 before the Hawks finally completed their comeback.

Nets rookie Mikel Brown Jr. scored 18 points, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Nets lost six of their first seven games before beat Charlotte 114-104 on Wednesday night and then launching a four-game trip by beating the Hawks.

Day'Ron Sharpe had 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for hist first career triple-double.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez said guard Egor Demin, who started the first four games before missing five games with a bone bruise in his right leg, will miss at least one more game “and then we'll go from there.”

Up next

Nets: At Dallas on Sunday night.

Hawks: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

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