CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Janowski had 24 points in Davidson’s 74-47 win against Tulane on Wednesday.

Janowski had nine rebounds for the Wildcats (5-2). Josh Scovens added 18 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field while he also had seven rebounds.

Ryan Blount led the Green Wave (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tulane also got 10 points from T.J. Nadeau.

Davidson took the lead for good with 19:02 left in the first half. The score was 35-33 at halftime, with Janowski racking up 13 points. Davidson extended its lead to 48-35 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Janowski scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.