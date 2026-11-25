Janowski’s 24 help Davidson defeat Tulane 74-47
Davidson defeated Tulane in a men's basketball game; the victory moved the winning team to a five and two record
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CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Janowski had 24 points in Davidson’s 74-47 win against Tulane on Wednesday.
Janowski had nine rebounds for the Wildcats (5-2). Josh Scovens added 18 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field while he also had seven rebounds.
Ryan Blount led the Green Wave (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Tulane also got 10 points from T.J. Nadeau.
Davidson took the lead for good with 19:02 left in the first half. The score was 35-33 at halftime, with Janowski racking up 13 points. Davidson extended its lead to 48-35 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Janowski scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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