TOKYO (AP) — Japan logged a 476.5 billion yen ($3 billion) trade deficit in October, as the soaring costs of energy imports continued to outpace exports, according to government data released Wednesday.

Japan’s imports rose 21.6% last month from a year ago to 12.25 trillion yen, while exports edged up 20.5% to 11.77 trillion yen, the Ministry of Finance said.

The trade deficit marked a 58% rise from October 2025, and was the sixth straight month of on-year deficits.

Resource-poor Japan imports virtually all its oil and import costs have soared over the last year because of the war in Iran, which has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz . Much of the oil shipments had previously traveled through the strait from the Middle East. Japan has had to find alternative sources and oil imports from the U.S. have soared over the past year.

Japan’s exports last month grew to North America, Europe, South America, as well as to the rest of Asia, including China. Import growth remained strong from the Middle East, although imports also rose from other regions.

By commodity, exports rose in computer parts, semiconductors, machinery, ships and cars. Imports grew in iron and steel products, cereal and nonferrous ore.

The latest trade deficit was lower than expected, according to analysts, because imports, while still bigger than exports, were smaller than expected, while exports remained strong.

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