Jaren Jackson Jr. out six weeks with MCL tear, Lauri Markkanen day-to-day with wrist sprain
Two key basketball players sustained injuries during a loss; one faces a multiweek absence while another is day to day
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SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined for at least six weeks after tearing the MCL in his right knee during the second quarter of Utah’s 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies .
Lauri Markkanen, who sprained his right wrist in the first quarter of the same game on Monday night, is listed as day to day.
Jackson and Markkanen were two of the top three scorers for the Jazz in the team’s first three games.
Both players have struggled with injuries during their time in Utah.
Markkanen appeared in only 89 games over his previous two seasons with the Jazz and has not appeared in more than 66 games in a season since being traded to Utah before the 2022-23 season.
Jackson only appeared in three games with Utah last season after being acquired in a trade with Memphis before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee.
See AP’s full NBA coverage here
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