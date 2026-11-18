Several of the NFL's biggest offensive stars delivered milestone performances in Week 10.

Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba got on pace to be the league's first 2,000-yard receiver, Joe Burrow matched a record reached only by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, and Jahmyr Gibbs passed Terrell Davis for the most touchdowns scored in a player's first four seasons.

Christian McCaffrey and Ja'Marr Chase also got into the act in a week that required deep searches into the statistical archives.

Let's start with Smith-Njigba, who is following up last season's AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year campaign with an even better one after having eight catches for 171 yards and a touchdown in a win over Las Vegas .

That increased his league-leading totals to 79 catches for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games for the Seahawks, joining Hall of Famers Raymond Berry (1960), Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch (1951) and Don Hutson (1942) as the only players in NFL history with at least 1,200 yards receiving and 10 TD catches in the first 10 games of a season.

Smith-Njigba is the fifth player with at least 100 yards receiving in at least eight of the first 10 games, and his 120.7 yards receiving per game have him on pace for 2,051 — 87 more than the single-season record Calvin Johnson set over 16 games in 2012.

Burrow took center stage later Sunday night when he threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's win against Pittsburgh . It was his fifth straight game with at least four total touchdowns rushing and passing, a feat achieved only by Manning in his 2004 MVP season.

Burrow has completed 74.7% of his passes so far — slightly ahead of Drew Brees' record of 74.4% in 2018 — and is on pace to join Manning, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as the only players with at least 50 touchdown passes in a season.

Burrow has had a great rapport of late with Chase, who had 11 catches for 231 yards against the Steelers to give him four career games with at least 200 yards receiving — one shy of the record held by Johnson and Lance Alworth.

Chase has three straight games with at least 10 catches and 140 yards to match the record held by CeeDee Lamb (2023) and Andre Johnson (2008).

Gibbs started the day Sunday in Germany by rushing for 153 yards and two TDs to go along with 99 yards receiving in Detroit's win over New England .

That gave Gibbs 62 career touchdowns, one more than Davis for the most by any player in his first four seasons. Gibbs' 50 touchdown runs are two shy of Barry Sanders for the most before turning 25.

Gibbs also became the fifth player with at least 150 yards rushing, 95 yards receiving and two TD runs in a game, joining Jim Brown, Billy Cannon, Priest Holmes and Delvin Williams.

McCaffrey had touchdown catches of 74 and 66 yards in San Francisco's win over Dallas , becoming the first running back with multiple touchdown catches of at least 65 yards in one game.

Another Browns comeback and another Texans blown lead

The result of Houston's game at Cleveland on Sunday should have been predictable based on how the season has gone for both teams.

The Texans built a 17-0 lead in the first half only to squander it late and lose 27-24 to the comeback-king Browns.

Cleveland improved to 6-4, and remarkably all six wins came after the Browns trailed in the fourth quarter . Only one other team since the merger, the 2016 Detroit Lions, trailed in the fourth quarter of their first six wins. Detroit went 9-7 that season and lost in the wild-card round.

The win was the fourth this season for the Browns after falling behind by at least 10 points, tying them for the most double-digit comebacks in the first 10 games of a season. New Orleans was the most recent team to do it, in 2020. Cleveland needs one more double-digit comeback to tie the single-season record of five last done in 1997 by Seattle and Pittsburgh.

The Texans have been on the wrong end of comebacks this season, becoming the first team since the 2015 New York Giants to lose four times in the first 10 games after leading in the final two minutes of regulation.

Patrick Mahomes rediscovers his deep ball

Patrick Mahomes delivered a bit of a throwback performance in Kansas City's win over the Atlanta Falcons .

Mahomes connected on six passes thrown at least 15 yards downfield, including three touchdowns, after relying mostly on short passes the last few seasons. Mahomes joined Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud as the only quarterbacks this season with three TD passes in a game on throws of at least 15 yards downfield, according to Sportradar.

It was the first time Mahomes had done it since Week 12 of the 2020 season, when he did it against Tampa Bay on three deep passes to Tyreek Hill. But then Hill left after the next season and the Chiefs have struggled to find deep threats for Mahomes.

He connected on one to newly acquired Josh Downs late in the first half and then hit deeper shots to Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong in the second half on passes that both traveled at least 30 yards downfield. Mahomes had only five TD throws that deep in his previous 71 regular-season starts after Hill was traded.

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