RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It took Jaxon Smith-Njigba one quarter to remind everyone why he’s putting together one of the most remarkable receiving seasons in NFL history.

At halftime of Sunday's 21-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders , he had one catch for 11 yards, with two other potential receptions wiped out by penalties. It wasn’t until the third quarter, with Seattle trailing 10-7, that he got going.

On the Seahawks’ opening drive of the second half, Drew Lock connected with Smith-Njigba twice for 53 yards, setting up rookie Jadarian Price’s first career touchdown on a 12-yard run. The Seahawks never trailed again.

“He’s a beast,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of his All-Pro receiver.

Smith-Njigba has been a consistent force for Seattle this season, accounting for 52% of the team's receiving yards and helping keep the Seahawks competitive.

On the other side of the ball, the Seahawks have plenty of options to make game-changing plays. Las Vegas was leading 10-7 when Macdonald sent cornerback Devon Witherspoon on a blitz and he sacked Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza.

“In retrospect, probably,” Macdonald said of whether that play changed the momentum. “I think we're just trying to hunt for a positive play for us and he's got a great feel for that pressure.”

Smith-Njigba's ability to make plays even when things don’t go according to plan was on display in the third quarter.

Facing third-and-3 from Seattle’s 29-yard line, Smith-Njigba slipped coming out of his break, forcing Lock to extend the play with his legs. Instead of giving up on the route, Smith-Njigba worked his way open downfield, and Lock found him for a 71-yard touchdown.

Smith-Njigba finished with eight catches for 171 yards and the TD. He set a Seahawks franchise record for a quarter with his 144 receiving yards in the third.

“Nothing surprises me, man,” Witherspoon said.

Smith-Njigba has 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns with seven games remaining. No other NFL receiver has reached 1,000 receiving yards this season. Dallas's CeeDee Lamb is the closest with 976 yards.

Smith-Njigba recently joined Hall of Famers Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch and Randy Moss as the only receivers with at least 100 yards and a touchdown catch in seven of their team’s first 10 games of a season.

“I tell people all the time, been watching Jax since high school, so like the stuff that he's doing, I’m not surprised at all,” defensive lineman Byron Murphy II said. “He been doing it. To see him do it at this level, it’s crazy, even crazier. But he fires me up all the time.”

Lock has been a reliable backup for Seattle this season, going 3-0 as a starter while filling in for Sam Darnold, who has missed time with multiple injuries.

He completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, although he also lost two fumbles.

“Drew played a heck of a game once again,” Smith-Njigba said. “Coming through, slinging the rock around, getting the troops lined up, ready to go out there and fight. Super proud of him.”

The Seahawks enter their bye week at 6-4, in contention for the NFC’s seventh playoff seed. The Green Bay Packers currently hold that spot because they have a better conference record than Seattle.

“We’re just going to keep it rolling,” Smith-Njigba said.

What’s working

Seattle’s offense converted 7 of 12 third-down opportunities, including five of eight in the second half and all four attempts in the fourth quarter. Both of Lock’s touchdown passes came on third down.

What needs help

Turnovers. Lock's two fumbles were his first two turnovers as a starter this season. His fumble on the opening drive led to the Raiders’ only touchdown. His second turnover prevented Seattle from putting the game away and gave Las Vegas hope of a late comeback.

Stock up

Zach Charbonnet. There was speculation before the trade deadline about whether the Seahawks should acquire another running back, but Charbonnet has been solid since he returned earlier this month from a torn ACL he suffered in January. Over the Seahawks' last two games, he has rushed for 171 yards on 36 carries, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

Stock down

Darnold. Lock has been efficient under center and has yet to throw an interception. His success cannot be overlooked. Seattle is 4-0 in games in which he's appeared this season.

Macdonald said multiple times during his news conference on Monday that Darnold, who led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl title last season, is the starter.

“I think the best way to put it right now is we're optimistic that he's going to be able to get a full week's worth of reps next week and play in the game,” Macdonald said.

Key injuries

Right tackle Abraham Lucas (ankle) and running back George Holani (knee) left Sunday’s game and did not return.

Key number

6 — The number of sacks Seattle recorded against Mendoza.

Next steps

After the bye week, Seattle visits the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (8-1) on Nov. 29.

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