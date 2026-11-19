GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jayda Clark hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, and Madison Booker had 12 points and nine rebounds after missing Texas' previous game as the sixth-ranked Longhorns beat Green Bay 89-57 on Wednesday night.

Booker, a two-time All-American, missed Saturday's win over Tarleton State after falling hard on her back against South Dakota State on Nov. 11.

Breya Cunningham got Texas going with 10 points in the first quarter. She finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Bryanna Preston had 10 points and 11 assists.

Texas (5-0) shot 48% from the field and went 10 of 30 on 3-pointers. Green Bay (2-3) shot 4 of 23 (17%) from beyond the arc.

McKenna Johnson scored 16 points for the Phoenix and Elisa Mevius added 15.

Green Bay played its second ranked opponent of the season. The Phoenix were beaten 76-60 at then-No. 4 Duke on Nov. 3.

A longtime mid-major powerhouse, Green Bay has won the Horizon League tournament the last three years to advance to the women's NCAA Tournament.

But the Phoenix were no match for Texas, which came in averaging 90 points per game and outscoring its opponents by an average of 42 points.

The Longhorns hit six of their first seven shots from the field to build a 14-5 lead. Texas led 29-15 after the opening quarter and 49-29 at halftime.

Green Bay cut the deficit to 15 points in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer.

Up next

Green Bay: At Northern Iowa on Monday.

Texas: Faces Ohio State in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.

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