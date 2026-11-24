LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Jayden Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams on two long pass plays, moving the Commanders 64 yards in 34 seconds to set up Drew Stevens’ 26-yard field goal as time expired, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Monday night.

After Evan McPherson put the Bengals ahead 20-19 on a 56-yard field goal, Washington got the ball back with 39 seconds left and no timeouts. Daniels hit Williams over the middle for 22 yards, spiked the ball, then found him again for a 42-yard catch-and-run to the Cincinnati 8. The QB spiked it with 5 seconds left and Stevens did the rest.

Daniels finished with 283 yards passing, Williams had nine catches for 122 yards, and Stevens was 5 for 5 on field goals.

Burrow threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns for Cincinnati (7-3), but the Commanders (4-5-1) largely held in check a Bengals team that had won five straight, scoring 31 points or more each time. Washington's defense forced Burrow to settle for checkdowns all night.

The dangerous Bengals receiving duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for just seven catches for 74 yards.

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