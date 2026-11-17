NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown's head is fine and he may know more about his hamstring Tuesday.

Brown twice had to leave in the fourth quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers' 135-123 victory in Brooklyn on Monday night, once after a collision opened a cut on his head and the second time because of tightness in his leg.

The All-Star swingman said he had both injuries looked at Monday after matching his season high with 31 points and grabbing a season-best 13 rebounds.

“My hamstring, we'll check out again tomorrow and go from there,” Brown said.

He said he's had previous hamstring injuries and wasn't overly concerned about this one, but said he may get an MRI exam to make sure there isn't anything serious after beginning to feel discomfort at some point during the game.

The head injury came early in the fourth quarter. Brown attempted to make a quick move after getting the ball on offense and crashed into Nets forward Julius Randle. Brown remained on the court for a couple minutes as 76ers staffers brought towels over, and he eventually went to the bench.

The Nets had cut the 76ers' 24-point lead to single digits at that point — and LeBron James was unavailable to help Philadelphia hold on after getting the night off. So Brown put on a headband to cover the injury — he thinks there may have been only one other time he's worn one in a game — and checked back in before leaving again with under two minutes remaining.

“I wanted to make sure we got the win," Brown said. "As soon as I knew we were in a good position — because they were on a run — so when I knew we were in a good position to win the game I just checked myself back out. But first things first, we've got to make sure we get a win. I mean, it would have been a lot worse of an injury if we would have lost and I got injured, so at least we won.”

Brown also scored 31 points in the 76ers' victory over Indiana on Sunday. The 76ers play again Wednesday in Orlando.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here