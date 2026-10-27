Jazz forwards Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson, Jr. exit early with injuries against Grizzlies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz forwards Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson, Jr. both exited with injuries early in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and were ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Markkanen went to the locker room, holding his right wrist, with 5:58 left in the first quarter. He suffered a wrist injury after his arm got sandwiched between Jackson and Cam Boozer when he got tangled up with Boozer on the perimeter.

Markkanen finished with two points in six minutes. He averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in Utah’s first three games.

Jackson left with 10:04 remaining in the second quarter after injuring his right knee. He had six points, three rebounds, and two assists in 10 minutes. He averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in Utah’s first three games.

Markkanen appeared in just 89 games over his previous two seasons with the Jazz and has not appeared in more than 66 games in a season since being traded to Utah before the 2022-23 season.

Jackson only appeared in three games with Utah last season after being acquired in a trade with Memphis before undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee. He averaged 22.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in those contests.

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