PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jeremiah Jenkins’ 15 points helped Brown defeat Johnson & Wales 98-52 on Wednesday.

Jenkins also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (3-5). N’famara Dabo added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Wyatt DeGraaf finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Jonathan Jones finished with 16 points for the Wildcats. Johnson & Wales got 10 points from Slim Hines.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.