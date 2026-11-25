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Jenkins scores 15 and Brown downs Johnson & Wales 98-52
Brown defeated the visiting team by forty-six points; the home squad secured a decisive victory in Wednesday play
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LA NACION
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jeremiah Jenkins’ 15 points helped Brown defeat Johnson & Wales 98-52 on Wednesday.
Jenkins also contributed five rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (3-5). N’famara Dabo added 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line while they also had five rebounds. Wyatt DeGraaf finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points.
Jonathan Jones finished with 16 points for the Wildcats. Johnson & Wales got 10 points from Slim Hines.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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