COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jeremiah Smith checked off everything he could hope to accomplish in his final game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Beating Michigan? Check. Ohio State's 45-0 rout was its largest win over “The Team Up North.”

More records? Check. Smith scored three touchdowns, giving him 20 on the year and surpassing the Big Ten mark Michigan's Desmond Howard set during his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign in 1991.

Storybook final catch? Check. After being called for pass interference when he made a juggling catch in the end zone, Smith beat Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry on fourth-and-13 for a 30-yard touchdown reception to break Howard's record and extend Ohio State's lead to 45-0.

Solidifying Heisman favorite status? Check. After his third touchdown, Smith did a Heisman pose in front of Fox Sports analyst and 2009 Heisman winner Mark Ingram, who is expected to welcome the unstoppable 6-foot-4 wide receiver into the exclusive fraternity of winners in two weeks.

“There’s a lot of reasons why you play with the type of intensity and look in our eye that we did today, but one of them was for four,” coach Ryan Day said. “What he means to this university, this program, his teammates and coaches, and the fact that he’s the best football player in all college football and he had an opportunity to put the final stamp on a Heisman year. We knew that and we wanted to do everything we can because we felt like we owed it to him because of the work he puts in every day.”

Smith finished the game with eight receptions for 90 yards. He leads the country with 1,572 receiving yards and 20 TD catches and is among the leaders in catches with 94.

Smith said during Big Ten media days that he would need to have the type of season Alabama's DeVonta Smith had in 2020, when he was the last receiver to win the Heisman. DeVonta Smith had 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 17 receiving TDs when he became the Crimson Tide's third Heisman winner.

“It would mean a lot. The last one we had was 2006, Troy Smith. And just for a receiver to win, it means a lot. The last one winning was DeVonta Smith a couple years back. So just to be in elite company with him and the other guy from ‘The Team Up North’ (Howard), Tim Brown, guys like that, it means a lot,” Jeremiah Smith said.

Smith had only two catches for 20 yards in the first half, but one was a 5-yard TD on a screen pass from Luke Fahey early in the second quarter to put the Buckeyes up 14-0. Smith did his first Heisman pose in the South end zone.

With Michigan trying to tighten its run defense after Bo Jackson rushed for 87 yards and two scores in the first half, Smith was able to get more single coverage.

He tied Howard's mark with a 2-yard catch on an in-breaking route with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to make it 38-0.

But Smith had one more dramatic finish up his sleeve, even if the game's outcome had been decided by halftime.

He appeared to break Howard's record when he juggled Fahey's 20-yard pass on fourth down in the end zone before coming up with it. However, Smith was flagged for offensive pass interference, making it fourth-and-13 at the Michigan 30.

No problem.

Smith beat his man on a go route and went up to get the ball and then the record, celebrating with teammates and Ingram.

“It’s top five for sure, but probably going to be one once I look back some more,” Smith said. “The first one was an OPI, which I understand. We both were fighting for the ball, but just coming back everyone was saying ‘We’ll give you a chance, go make your play again.’ And that’s what I did.”

Surpassing Howard was also sweet for Smith, especially after the Michigan product had downplayed Smith's Heisman chances.

Howard, though, took a different tack on Saturday when he said on a video after boarding a flight from North Carolina, where ESPN's “College GameDay” was taking place, “Congratulations, young man. Records are made to be broken. I’ll see you in New York.”

“It means a lot to me, all that stuff he be talking, so I was happy to get that one,” Smith said.

Fahey, who completed 18 of 36 passes for 253 yards, said the final drive was all about giving Smith a chance to make another signature play.

“The first one didn't go our way, a little bit of a hiccup there, but they decided to leave him one-on-one once again. For what reason? I don’t know, but it’s not our problem,” Fahey said. “Leave him one-on-one, he’s getting the ball and just throw it up there.”

Smith's career numbers stand at 258 receptions for 4,130 yards and 47 touchdowns. He said he has not decided if Saturday was his final Ohio State game or if he would play in the Buckeyes' bowl game before entering the NFL draft.

“I exceeded expectations for myself. I mean coming in, number one player in the country, having all the hype around my name and just coming in as a freshman, surrounded by great players that was on our 2024 national championship team,” he said. “And today, the last touchdown, I should say, it was a pretty special moment for myself.”

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