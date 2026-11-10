Jerome scores 27 points as Grizzlies improve to 5-0 on road by routing short-handed Raptors 118-102

TORONTO (AP) — Ty Jerome scored 27 points, Cameron Boozer added 22 and the Memphis Grizzlies improved to 5-0 on the road this season by beating the short-handed Toronto Raptors 118-102 on Monday night.

Memphis is the only NBA team without a road loss this season. They’ve also won at Golden State, Sacramento, Utah and Portland.

Jerami Grant scored 17 points and Jaylen Wells had 14 as the Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the fifth time in six trips to Toronto.

Boozer had eight rebounds and eight assists. Zach Edey had eight points and nine rebounds in his lone regular-season visit to his hometown.

Memphis was without center Isaiah Stewart (right knee) for the second straight game. Grizzlies center Quinten Post left in the first quarter after being elbowed in the face while defending Jamison Battle’s drive to the basket.

Jamal Shead had 20 points and 11 assists for the Raptors, who played without three starters.

Kawhi Leonard (left knee) missed his sixth straight game, while Scottie Barnes (left groin) and Immanuel Quickley (right hamstring) each sat for the second straight.

The Raptors were also without reserve forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who sat out because of an illness.

RJ Barrett scored 19 points for Toronto. Battle and Jakob Poeltl each had 18 and Ja’Kobe Walter added 12.

The Raptors won their opening two games of the season but haven’t won back-to-back games since.

Up next

Grizzlies: Host Denver on Wednesday night.

Raptors: Host Boston on Wednesday night.

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