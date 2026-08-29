Jets' Chip Trayanum hospitalized with neck injury after early TD in 23-6 preseason loss to Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chip Trayanum was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after earlier running for a touchdown in the New York Jets' 23-6 preseason loss to the Giants on Friday night.

The Jets announced that Trayanum, an undrafted rookie running back from Toledo, was awake, alert and had movement in his extremities.

Trayanum saw extended snaps as the Jets' Aaron Glenn and Giants' John Harbaugh rested almost all of their projected starters in the preseason finale. With 10 seconds remaining before halftime and with the ball deep in their own territory, the Jets opted to hand it off to Trayanum — who was immediately walloped by Trace Ford.

Jets players and coaches remained on the field — many on their knees and praying — as Trayanum was examined in a scary and eerily quiet scene at MetLife Stadium. He was put in a neck brace, strapped to a backboard and loaded onto a cart and driven off the field.

The 24-year-old native of Akron, Ohio, played a major role on offense early with the Jets (1-2).

After Marcelino McCrary-Ball intercepted Jameis Winston — who started in place of Jaxson Dart — on a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr. that was deflected by Qwan’tez Stiggers, the Jets’ offense hit the ground running.

Literally.

The Jets ran on 10 straight plays, including nine by Trayanum, who capped the drive with 1-yard touchdown run. Rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik, starting in place of Geno Smith, had the other rush on a 6-yard scramble.

Jason Sanders, who won the Jets’ kicker competition this week by beating out Cade York, was wide left on the extra point. He also was short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt.

With the Giants (2-1) driving deep in Jets territory on their next possession, McCrary-Ball punched the ball out of Braxton Berrios’ hands and Stiggers recovered in the end zone for a touchback.

The Jets couldn’t take advantage and went three-and-out. A 16-yard run by Tyrone Tracy and a 23-yard catch by Beckham got the Giants to the 6, and Tracy ran it in to put the Giants up 7-6 with 28 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Klubnik has a so-so showing in his bid to be the Jets' No. 2 QB

Klubnik was intercepted early in the second quarter by Zaire Barnes, a sixth-rounder of the Jets in 2023 who signed with the Giants last year. It was Klubnik’s first turnover of the preseason.

Auditioning to potentially be the No. 2 quarterback behind Smith, Klubnik played the entire first half and was 6 of 13 for 59 yards and the INT. He was replaced by Bailey Zappe to start the third quarter.

Beckham almost makes a sparkling play like the OBJ of old

Beckham, possibly looking to secure a roster spot, caught three passes for 53 yards on six targets in the first half. But he nearly had an amazing catch.

Early in the second quarter, Beckham got behind the coverage and Winston threw a deep pass that appeared on its way to being a 73-yard touchdown. But the ball was slightly overthrown and Beckham dived and almost caught it, but it went off his fingertips when he hit the ground.

The 33-year-old Beckham, a first-round pick of the Giants in 2014 who played five seasons with the franchise, re-signed with his original team in June. His chances of making the roster improved when Calvin Austin tore the ACL in his right knee earlier this week.

Haener leads late TD drive for Giants

Jake Haener, fourth on the Giants' depth chart behind Dart, Winston and Brandon Allen, had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson in the fourth quarter.

Haener spent his first three NFL seasons with New Orleans after being a fourth-round pick. He was with Kansas City in the offseason and signed with the Giants last week.

Injuries

Giants: Tracy left in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, but was cleared to return.

Jets: Edge rusher Joseph Ossai left in the first quarter with a foot injury. ... Rookie G Anez Cooper, a sixth-round pick, was ruled out after injuring his right shoulder in the second quarter. ... WR Cam Camper was evaluated for a concussion in the second half. ... RB Dominic Richardson injured an elbow in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Giants: Host Dallas in a Sunday night matchup on Sept. 13.

Jets: Take on former coach Robert Saleh and the Titans in Tennessee on Sept. 13.

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