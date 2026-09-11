Jets' kicker carousel takes a surprise turn as Aaron Glenn tabs Jason Sanders for Week 1 vs. Titans

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets ' ever-spinning kicker carousel is stopping on Jason Sanders this week.

In a bit of a surprise Friday, coach Aaron Glenn announced Sanders will be the Jets' kicker Sunday in the season opener in Tennessee and not Blake Grupe, who's currently on the active roster.

Grupe was claimed off waivers from Indianapolis on Aug. 31. Sanders is on the practice squad and will either be elevated on Saturday or signed to the active roster. The two were in a competition for the job for Week 1.

“Jason will kick this week,” Glenn said. "He's had most of the reps. The thing is, Grupe, I want to make sure he gets a solid chance. He just got here last week."

Glenn added that Grupe had not gotten a lot of work with long snapper Thomas Hennessy or punter Austin McNamara, who's the holder on field goals.

“I want to make sure I give him the proper chance for the competition,” Glenn said of Grupe. “I want to let this thing play out, but Jason will be kicking this week.”

Sanders was claimed off waivers from the Giants in June and competed against Cade York throughout training camp. Both Sanders and York were up and down throughout the summer, but Sanders appeared to have won the competition when York was waived on Aug. 25 . But after going 2 for 2 on field goals and making both of his extra points in the first two preseason games, Sanders was wide left on an extra point and short on a 54-yard field-goal attempt in the preseason finale against the Giants.

The Jets claimed Grupe after the Colts cut him when Spencer Shrader won Indianapolis' competition.

Sanders was then released and later re-signed to the practice squad. He spent eight seasons with Miami and established himself as one of the NFL's most consistent kickers, but missed all of last season with a hip injury.

“Confidence and consistency,” special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said Thursday when asked what he's looking for from Sanders and Grupe. “Obviously, they’re in a competition, but just the consistency aspect in everything that we’re asking them to do.”

The Jets have spent the offseason looking for a replacement for Nick Folk, who signed with Atlanta in March as a free agent. Along with Sanders, Grupe and York, New York has also had Lenny Krieg, Younghoe Koo and Will Ferrin on the roster at some point this spring and summer. The Jets also recently worked out free agents Justin Tucker , Michael Badgley and Joshua Karty.

Veterans Tim Patrick and Joseph Ossai ruled out with injuries

Glenn said wide receiver Tim Patrick (groin) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot) will be sidelined against the Titans as they continue to recover from injuries.

Patrick showed up on the injury report this week, while Ossai was hurt in the preseason game against the Giants. Glenn said Ossai, who ruptured the plantar fascia in one of his feet, is getting “better and better” and could return to practice next week.

Running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (back) and rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds (calf) are doubtful for the game.

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