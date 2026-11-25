FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets opened the 21-day practice window on Wednesday for run-stopping defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat , who's on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Sweat, acquired by New York from Tennessee in the offseason, has missed the past four games since getting hurt in the Jets' first meeting of the season against Dolphins.

It's uncertain if Sweat will be ready to play when the team meet again Sunday at Miami.

“We'll see how that goes as he practices during the week,” coach Aaron Glenn said.

New York would get a huge boost to its run defense, which ranks 30th in the NFL while allowing 137.4 yards rushing per game, when Sweat returns. The Jets also opened the 21-day practice window last week for defensive tackle David Onyemata, who has been sidelined since injuring his abdomen in Week 2 against Green Bay. Onyemata was limited in practice last week.

The 6-foot-4, 366-pound Sweat had 17 total tackles and two tackles for loss in seven games before being hurt. Rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. and veteran Jack Heflin have seen increased snaps during Sweat's absence.

Glenn said defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle) would have his usual veteran rest day on Wednesday, and rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who missed last Sunday's game with ankle and hip issues, would also sit out but is considered day to day.

Wide receiver Isaiah Williams (ribs), left guard Dylan Parham (knee) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (foot/ankle) were expected to be limited participants at practice, Glenn said.

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