Jets QB Geno Smith evaluated for concussion after big hit and rookie Cade Klubnik makes NFL debut

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith was being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit just before halftime and rookie Cade Klubnik opened under center for the third quarter to make his NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets, who entered Sunday having been outscored 107-9 in the final two minutes of the first half in 26 games with Aaron Glenn as coach, had a promising drive just before halftime. But on third-and-4 from the 9, Smith rolled to his right and threw a jump pass toward the end zone that fell incomplete. Terrel Bernard smacked into Smith with his right shoulder as the quarterback was in the air, and Smith was on his back for a few minutes and looked at by trainers before heading to the injury tent.

With Smith out, Glenn opted to have Jason Sanders kick a 27-yarder on fourth down to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Klubnik was a fourth-round pick from Clemson and won the job to be Smith's backup. The Jets also have Will Levis on the practice squad.

Smith was 9 of 16 for 113 yards against the Bills before leaving.

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