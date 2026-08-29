Jets rookie running back Chip Trayanum taken to hospital after injuring neck vs. Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie running back Chip Trayanum was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after being tackled on the final play of the first half against the Giants on Friday night.

The Jets announced Trayanum, an undrafted rookie from Toledo, was awake, alert and had movement in all of his extremities.

The Jets got the ball with 10 seconds left before halftime and rather than have Cade Klubnik take a knee, they opted to run a play. Trayanum took the handoff from Klubnik and was immediately hit by Trace Ford.

Trayanum stayed down on the field as trainers and doctors ran out to examine him. Jets players and coaches remained on the field — many on their knees and praying — as Trayanum was attended to.

After several minutes, it appeared Trayanum was put in a neck brace, strapped to a backboard and loaded onto a cart and driven off the field. The running back appeared to be flexing both of his hands as he was driven inside.

Trayanum scored the Jets' lone touchdown of the opening half, a 1-yard run that capped an opening drive on which he carried the ball nine times in 10 plays. He had 38 yards on 12 plays for the game.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here