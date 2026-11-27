FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was ruled out Friday for the game against the Dolphins in Miami because of injuries.

Cooper will miss his second straight game on Sunday with ankle and groin ailments, which he suffered in the Jets' loss to Buffalo on Nov. 15. He hasn't practiced since being hurt and wasn't expected to participate Friday.

Cooper will also have next week to continue to heal when the Jets take their bye-week break. Coach Aaron Glenn said both injuries are “about the same” when asked if either the ankle or groin is more of a factor in keeping Cooper sidelined.

“When you have a guy that's somewhat close (to returning), you really want to give him enough time to get himself back healthy,” Glenn said. "That bye week comes at the right time. So, having this week and going to the bye will give him the amount of time to get him ready to play next week.

“And we'll see. I don't want to promise that, but we'll see how that goes.”

Cooper, the 30th overall pick in the draft in April, has flashed at times as a rookie but has also had trouble staying healthy. After an impressive 30-yard catch-and-run for his first NFL reception in the season opener at Tennessee, Cooper suffered a sprained ankle that eventually landed him on injured reserve and sidelined him for four games .

He went over 100 yards receiving in his first two games after returning and re-established himself as a valuable playmaker the next few weeks, but was hurt against the Bills early in the game and hasn't practiced or played since.

Cooper has 20 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in six games.

Glenn said defensive tackles T'Vondre Sweat (knee) and David Onyemata (groin) remain on injured reserve after recently having their 21-day practice windows opened, and the team will monitor them through the weekend before deciding if either or both will be activated in time to play against the Dolphins. Both have been full participants at practice this week.

“We'll see how the end of the week goes,” Glenn said. “But I do like where everybody's at.”

Getting one or both back would be a big boost to New York's run defense, which ranks 30th in the NFL while allowing 137.4 yards rushing per game.

“Huge impact,” Glenn said of getting Sweat and Onyemata back soon. “Both of those guys, we’ve talked about at length about what they bring to the table.”

Sweat, acquired by New York from Tennessee in the offseason, has missed the past four games since getting hurt in the Jets’ first meeting of the season against Dolphins. His practice window was opened on Wednesday.

“When you build your defense, you want to build it through the middle," Glenn said. “And he's a guy that we always felt that can be that key cog in the middle of our defense. The same for Onyemata as far as being a really good run defender, but also giving us a little something as far as a pass rusher, too.”

Onyemata, who has been sidelined since injuring his abdomen in Week 2 against Green Bay, had his practice window opened last week.

Glenn said wide receiver Isaiah Williams (ribs), left guard Dylan Parham (knee), defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (ankle) and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle/foot) are “trending toward playing” on Sunday.

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