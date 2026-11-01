Jets sacks leader rookie David Bailey inactive vs. Raiders with groin injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey is inactive against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a groin injury.

Bailey, the No. 2 overall pick in April, leads the Jets with 5 1/2 sacks. He was hurt in the Jets' 28-25 loss to Miami last Sunday. Bailey finished the game, but reported discomfort Monday and didn't practice all week. He was listed as doubtful for the game on New York's final injury report Friday.

Bailey joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher as the only players since 2000 to have at least 5 1/2 sacks and 35 tackles in their first seven NFL games.

It’s a tough blow to a defense that will also be without two other starters, with defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (knee) placed on injured reserve on Saturday and edge rusher Joseph Ossai (ankle) inactive.

New York’s defense was called out this week by Las Vegas running back Ashton Jeanty , who said the unit has “a couple guys out there that don’t really want to tackle.” Jeanty added that he thought the Raiders, who rank 31st in the NFL in rushing offense, could get their running game going against the Jets.

Jets running back Breece Hall will miss his fifth consecutive game with a quadriceps injury. A subject of recent trade rumors, Hall appears closer to returning after practicing on a limited basis last week. Braelon Allen has filled in nicely during Hall's absence, running for more than 100 yards in two of his past three games.

New York got some good news with the return of left guard Dylan Parham, a former Raider who missed the past four games with a knee injury.

Also inactive for the Jets are cornerback Nahshon Wright, wide receiver Tim Patrick and offensive linemen Max Mitchell and Kohl Levao.

The Raiders got wide receiver Jack Bech back after they activated him from injured reserve on Saturday. Bech, in his second season, broke his left forearm Sept. 27 at New Orleans. He has five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown in three games this season.

Fellow receiver Dont'e Thornton was also activated from IR this week, but was among those scratched by Las Vegas on Sunday. Also inactive are rookie wide receiver Malik Benson, guard Bryce Cabeldue, defensive tackle JJ Pegues and safeties Tristan McCollum and Dalton Johnson. Aidan O'Connell is the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here