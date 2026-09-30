J.J. McCarthy joins the Giants with an unclear path to being their starting quarterback

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — J.J. McCarthy is practicing for the first time since joining the New York Giants following a trade from Minnesota , but his role for this weekend and moving forward remains unclear.

Coach John Harbaugh has said repeatedly that Jameis Winston will start at quarterback Sunday against Arizona. The big question now is how long Winston will remain in that role.

The Giants have not said whether McCarthy or practice squad QB Jake Haener will back up for the Cardinals game.

Giving up a fifth-round pick after losing Jaxson Dart and linebacker Brian Burns to season-ending knee injuries suggests the coaching staff and front office believe McCarthy can make a difference.

“Very talented player (who) is going to make us a stronger football team,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Excited about it. Think it makes us better.”

Winston was 14 of 22 for 118 yards in a 12-7 defeat of Tennessee, his first start in place of Dart. The Giants had 238 total yards with no touchdowns, winning after rookie kicker Dominic Zvada made four field goals and safety Jevon Holland intercepted Cam Ward in the end zone in the final minute.

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