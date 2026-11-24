Jordan Binnington backstopped the St. Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019 and Canada to the 4 Nations Face-Off title last year before getting his country to the final at the Olympics in February.

In the NHL, he’s now a backup goaltender.

That's because of the emergence of Joel Hofer, who has become the No. 1 guy for the Blues. Hofer ranks second with a .919 save percentage and fifth with a 2.35 goals-against average among goalies who have started at least 15 games.

“He’s been awesome the last couple years, and I think people are finally starting to realize how good he is," captain Robert Thomas said. "He’s trying to become a starter in the league, and he’s got no better mentor than Binner to help him out and push him in the right direction. I think he’s showed a lot of maturity this year, and he’s only going to get better.”

The shift to Hofer, now 26, began last season when he started 43 games to Binnington's 39. That was a tandem approach, and it got St. Louis within reach of a playoff spot before just missing out.

Through the first 24 games this fall, Hofer has started 17 to Binnington's seven. The net is clearly his.

“I’m just trying to go a game at a time and give my team the best chance to win every night,” Hofer said. "I’m just trying to have fun doing it. It’s a privilege to play in this league and as a goalie to play games in a row. I’m just trying to make the most of it.”

Hofer is 10-6-1 for the Blues, who sit in the second and final wild-card spot in the Western Conference with 60 games left to play.

“Joel Hofer’s had a great start to the season," coach Jim Montgomery said. "He’s just continued what he did from November on last year and just continues to grow in his confidence and asserting himself as a big part of our team.”

Binnington also still is — for now. His six-year, $36 million contract signed in 2021 expires at the end of June, and he turns 34 on July 11.

The feisty goalie who earned a reputation for being a big-game performer is a candidate to be dealt before the March 1 trade deadline. For now, Montgomery said Binnington is simply being “an incredible teammate.”

“He exudes leadership,” Montgomery said. "He is Joel Hofer’s biggest supporter, as Hofer is his biggest supporter. And I know that, myself, any time I talk to him, it’s an easy conversation and that speaks volumes about him because we’re talking about how he’s doing and how we’re working through things and he’s just a consummate professional. He has high-level leadership.”

Thomas, who is wearing the “C” for the first time after taking over that role from Brayden Schenn, called Binnington the greatest to play the position in franchise history. Binnington certainly has had his moments to earn that praise, including a 32-save performance to beat Boston in Game 7 of the Cup final in 2019.

Binnington was excellent at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, but his numbers with St. Louis show he is past his prime. Only Chicago's Arvid Soderblom and Vancouver's Kevin Lankinen have a lower save percentage than Binnington's .847 among goalies who have appeared in at least five games.

His teammates still think very highly of Binnington, especially given how he has handled being shuffled into a secondary spot.

“We believe he’s one of the best goalies in the league, still,” Thomas said. “It’s a tough situation for him to be in, but he’s a big part of our leadership group and he’s really taken that to heart. He’s been the ultimate teammate and person. It would be really easy to be frustrated in his situation. He’s got a lot of things going on — a contract year, different things — but he’s put the team first.”

Hofer called Binnington supportive throughout the process of succeeding him.

“I guess this is my fourth year now, so it’s been a good journey,” Hofer said. “It’s been fun with this group. Just trying to build every day. I think we’re all going for the same goal here, and when we’re all doing that and going in the same direction, it makes things fun.”

See AP’s full NHL coverage here