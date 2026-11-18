NEW YORK (AP) — John Calipari knew that Arkansas having eight true freshmen would make for some growing pains. He got a major taste of that in a loss to Indiana at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Calipari kicked himself for not calling a timeout after falling behind in the final minute and before Jordan Smith Jr. hoisted a long 3-point attempt that came up short. The Hoosiers won 81-76, and the 67-year-old Hall of Fame coach taught himself an early-season lesson.

“I’m still learning about my team,” Calipari said. “My man shot a 30-footer. Not his fault. He didn’t know better. I hadn’t talked to him. I needed to call a timeout for this team. This team is so young. You see I’m trying to control the game because I have to.”

Calipari did that less than three minutes in after Indiana went on a 9-0 run, and it stemmed the tide. He tried to talk players through the last couple of plays and his preferred strategy — drive to the basket and extend the game — but instead watched Smith launch what he calls a hero shot with a low chance of success.

The result was a second loss in five games for the Razorbacks, who are ranked 20th but might find themselves out of the AP Top 25 next week.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Calipari said. “They fought. They tried. Good effort.”

Eleven days shy of his 18th birthday, freshman Davion Thompson led all scorers with 20 points and also had eight assists. He played more than 34 minutes, the most of his young career, and also missed from 3 in the final seconds.

“He’s good,” Calipari said. “He’s 17 years old. And sometimes he’s acting about 14. He is young, young. But I’ve got to really do a better job. I almost have to meet him — any time there’s free throws, come over and talk to me because I have so much teaching to do with him.”

Thompson downplayed his breakout performance and already hopes it pays dividends down the road.

“We’re going to be in a lot of close games like this, so if you don’t execute, you’re going to have to pay for it,” Thompson said. "We’ve got a young, talented group, and it’s going to take time. We’re still learning. We’ve got like two veterans, and it shows, our youngness. Our young group of guys, when we’re out there, some guys don’t know what to do and that’s fine. It’s early. We’re still going to learn, and once the season goes on, we’ll be fine.”

Calipari has high hopes for this season — as long as Thompson and the rest of the teenagers on the court also learn and grow along the way.

“If this is the way it is in January and February, then we’re not what I think this team can be — because this team could be pretty good,” Calipari said. “I don’t know what you do when you have eight freshmen. That’s another story. But I’ve got to figure this out for these kids.”

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